HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Hollister Police Department made a traffic stop this morning and arrested a man for speeding on Felipe Rd. at Highway 25.

Juan Mendoza, 25, was the driver of the vehicle and had several felony warrants for his arrest.

During a search of his vehicle, an unregistered firearm and illegal high-capacity magazine were found.

Mendoza has been arrested and booked into San Benito County Jail.