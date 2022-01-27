Brian Flores talks to Giants about vacant head coaching job

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has interviewed for the vacant job with the New York Giants. The 40-year-old Flores met with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, new general manager Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team headquarters Thursday. The Giants have interviewed six men for the job that opened on Jan. 11 when Joe Judge was fired after a 4-13 record this past season and a 10-23 mark in two seasons. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is scheduled for a second interview Friday.