After bitter battles, Senate eyes less toxic court fight

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a Senate where bitter Supreme Court battles have left a lasting imprint, the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court has the potential to be much less combative and toxic. Biden is expected nominate a liberal judge to replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring. So confirming his nominee will not change the ideological balance of the court. Most Republicans are expected to oppose Biden’s nominee, no matter who it is. But having changed the rules to prevent a filibuster of Supreme Court picks, Republicans are essentially powerless to stop the Democratic majority from confirming Biden’s choice.