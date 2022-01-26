Will virus be ‘over’? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

By KATE BRUMBACK, NATHAN ELLGREN and JOCELYN NOVECK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Will the pandemic ever really be “over”? And what would that mean? A new AP-NORC poll shows that few Americans – just 15% – say they’ll consider the pandemic over only when COVID-19 is largely eliminated. By contrast, 83% say they’ll feel like the pandemic is over when it’s largely a mild illness, like the seasonal flu. The AP-NORC poll also shows that for many Americans, strict precautions like avoiding socializing and travel are making a comeback because of the omicron variant. And the poll underscored what authorities say are alarmingly low vaccination rates for children ages 5 to 11.