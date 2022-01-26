QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A man who identified himself as a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting police officers at the Capitol during last year’s riot. Nicholas Languerand called himself a patriot, but the judge who sentenced him on Wednesday said the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, don’t deserve that description. Federal authorities explicitly have linked more than 30 riot defendants to QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory. Languerand is the fourth rioter to be sentenced for assaulting police.