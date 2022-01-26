North Texas Mom Hospitalized 93 Days With COVID-19 Delivers Healthy Baby Girl

By J.D. Miles

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — It’s a remarkable COVID-19 survival story in North Texas.

A new mother had an emotional reunion with the doctor that saved not only her life, but the life of her unborn child.

Two survivors, looking into each other’s eyes despite the odds against either of them making it to this heartwarming moment.

Josie was born on Christmas Day to mother who spent 93 days in a hospital with COVID-19 while pregnant.

Forty-three of those days in a coma and a month on a ventilator.

Doctors at Medical City McKinney said they had never had a situation like this.

“I had to make the decision to put her on a ventilator to give her a fighting chance,” said Dr. Dara Otu, MD, pulmonologist and ICU doctor.

Ariel Romero was not far enough along in her pregnancy to be induced.

Her husband, Joseph Romero, was told to prepare to lose both.

“There was a lot of scary moments where we didn’t know it was hit or miss,” said Joseph.

Ariel emerged from her coma but had to rebuild her body, motivated she says, by the new feeling of a baby kicking inside her.

“I was having a girl that kind of gave me peace and I was like ‘OK the rest doesn’t matter’,” she said.

Ariel was able to show off Josie to the doctor who pulled off a medical miracle.

“You know there were times when the baby wasn’t growing as fast as she should, but you know we talked about it, we just always stayed hopeful,” said Dr. Otu.

“Joseph filled me in on a lot of what happened and the what ifs. We had a lot of scary talks,” said Ariel.

Josie was a little underweight at birth, only 5 pounds 9 ounces, but otherwise healthy and on Tuesday celebrated her 1-month birthday.

Her mother’s doctor says this story should encourage expecting mothers to get vaccinated which Ariel wasn’t.

The hospital not only pulled off what may have been its most challenging delivery ever, they even threw the mom a baby shower.

“I’m just thankful they fought for us they did everything they could to keep both of us not just me and not just her but for both of us to still be here,” said Ariel.”

