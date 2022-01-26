‘Navalny’ aims to make noise for imprisoned Russian leader

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after Russian authorities officially added Alexei Navalny to the country’s registry of terrorists and extremists, a new documentary about the imprisoned opposition leader premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film, “Navalny,” was dramatically added to the festival at the last minute, and announced just the day before it premiered virtually Tuesday evening. Directed by Daniel Roher, “Navalny” was made with Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, in late 2020 and early 2021 while he recuperated in Germany after an attempted assassination with nerve agent poisoning. “Navalny” has the backing of HBO Max and CNN Films. No release date has yet been announced.