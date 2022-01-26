Man dies after vehicle drives off bridge, crashes onto ground

By Stephen Borowy

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — A man died at the hospital after police say his vehicle went off the Independence Bridge in Bay City and landed on the ground.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:34 a.m., officers from the Bay City Public Safety Department responded to the Independence Bridge for a vehicle that drove off the side of the bridge and landed on the ground on the northeast side, police said.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Bay City, was extracted from the 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee and taken to the McLaren Bay Region Emergency Room where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Independence Bridge was closed about 9:30 a.m. and reopened just before noon, according to Bay County Central Dispatch.

While the crash is under investigation, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department at 989-892-8571. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

