French Bulldog Stolen At Gunpoint Reunites With Castro Valley Owners

By Adrienne Moore

CASTRO VALLEY, California (KPIX) — Tears flowed Tuesday night as a French Bulldog stolen during brazen armed robbery was returned to his thankful Castro Valley family.

The Alameda County Sheriff said detectives recovered the bulldog, but did not release any other details or whether the armed robbery suspects had been taken.

Tito was taken at gunpoint from a woman and her adult daughter as he was being walked in a Castro Valley neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m. on January 15th.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, a 2019 Kia Niro, pulled over in front of the two women as they were walking westbound on Norbridge Road.

The daughter said approximately 4-5 people exited the vehicle and approached her; three of the suspects were armed with handguns. One suspect snatched her purse, which contained her wallet along with her house and car keys.

Authorities said another suspect snatched the dog from the daughter before all suspects fled in the SUV, travelling westbound on Norbridge Road.

About 9:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspects arrived at the victims’ Castro Valley residence in the SUV and stole the woman’s 2019 Mercedes C63 from her driveway.

Authorities said the Kia is a vehicle that has been reported as stolen by the Oakland Police Department, and has also been involved in several armed robberies.

The incident was only the most recent in a series of thefts involving French Bulldogs, targeted because they can be sold for thousands of dollars.

