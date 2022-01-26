France probes ‘revolting’ claims of rapacious care homes

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is pledging to investigate what it called “absolutely revolting” allegations that a world leader in care for older adults has been putting profit before quality, rationing food and other items for nursing home residents. Orpea, with more than 1,100 care homes in 23 countries, has vigorously denied the accusations of shoddy and rapacious care which have battered its stock-market value in Paris this week. The claims are detailed in an investigative journalist’s book published Wednesday. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the government is considering launching an independent investigation to inspect “the entirety of the Orpea group.” “Our elders deserve respect,” he said. “Tolerating such schemes in our country is out of the question.”