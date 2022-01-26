Ex-Nevada assistant principal to prison for child porn

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A former assistant principal at a middle school in rural Lyon County has been sentenced to one to five years in prison on child pornography charges. Prosecutors say 55-year-old Scott Darrington of Fallon, was arrested after after investigators received a tip in June 2020 that he had uploaded an image of child pornography to a website chatroom. A subsequent search of his phone and computer uncovered additional images of child pornography. Darrington pleaded guilty last summer to possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under age 16. Prosecutors argued a prison sentence was appropriate because he was the assistant principal at Yerington Intermediate School at the time.