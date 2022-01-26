An opioid-ravaged West Virginia town awaits trial verdict

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — It’s been six months since closing arguments were held in the first lawsuit over the U.S. addiction epidemic to go to trial. It blames three pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis in the Huntington, West Virginia, area. A federal judge in Charleston has not indicated when he would rule on the suit by Cabell County and the city of Huntington. Sarah Kelly says a potentially favorable verdict can’t come soon enough. Kelly is recovering from opioid dependency. She remembers when she reached out for help and was told that no treatment beds were available. She says many programs could use the funding to save lives.