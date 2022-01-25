Salinas Police “Operation Blue Angel” results in large drug bust

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- Salinas Police announced a large-scale operation has resulted in the confiscation of $350,000 worth of drugs, including thousands of fentanyl pills and meth.

Overall, 65,500 fentanyl pills were seized in what Salinas Police is calling "Operation Blue Angel," along with 138 grams of meth.

According to police, each pill is sold between the price range of $5-$20. Fentanyl pills found in Salinas are notably blue in color with an M30 mark. This narcotic has the capability of being 100 times stronger than morphine and has even resulted in overdose or death.

During the past several weeks , Salinas P.D.'s Violence Suppression Task Force has been investigating the sales and distribution of narcotics along with their law enforcement partners. Police said the pills come from secret labs that are mostly created by drug cartels. A local street gang has been specifically linked to these sales.

VSTF was also able to obtain two stolen cars and five firearms during the searches conducted last week which include a .38 caliber Taurus revolver, a pistol grip Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 Ruger Rifle, a Glock 17 9MM handgun, and a 1911 .45 caliber handgun.

The nation has seen an uptick in recent years with the creation of counterfeit pills using Fentanyl as its most active ingredient. Other names for these pills include percocet, blue diamonds, and dolphins.