‘My Life Got Better When I Met Her’: Evacuees Engaged After Meeting At Caldor Fire Evacuation Center

By Laura Haefeli

POLLOCK PINES, California (KOVR) — A happy couple is engaged just months after they were both evacuated from their homes as strangers due to the Caldor Fire.

The Caldor Fire wreaked havoc across El Dorado County and forced towns like Pollock Pines to evacuate.

“It was horrifying. We saw the smoke and flames,” said Holly Schlumpf.

She and Tim Warren were each forced to leave their homes behind and evacuate to the Cameron Park Evacuation Center.

“I didn’t have any faith either that the house would be there,” Holly said. “At first it was really hard. You have to sleep there, eat there.”

But it wasn’t all bad. Holly and Tim didn’t know each other at the time but were about to get a very unexpected surprise.

“My life got better when I met her,” Tim said.

He introduced himself to Holly three days into the evacuation.

“I started getting annoyed, I didn’t really like him much at first,” Holly said.

Though, Tim was persistent.

“He invited me to coffee, we took walks, we danced,” Holly said.

And just like that, it was love, but how is it that the two hadn’t met before when they only lived a half a mile apart? The two say it was meant to be.

Just a few short months later, Tim made it official and proposed.

“He got down on his knee,” Holly said. “I was overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes.”

So how likely is it that the happy couple met? Roughly 7,000 people live in the town of Pollock Pines and all were evacuated. Holly and Tim say it was simply meant to be.

“It’s like we were meant for each other,” Tim said.

The couple plans on getting married in 2023.

