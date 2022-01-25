Butterfly fight ends; Vegas-area ski area to get bike trails

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A conservation group and a southern Nevada ski resort have settled a federal lawsuit that had blocked plans to put a mountain biking park on steep terrain that is home to the endangered Mount Charleston blue butterfly. Lee Canyon resort said Tuesday the agreement with the Center for Biological Diversity allows carefully designed mountain bike trails at the Spring Mountains resort less than an hour drive from Las Vegas. Lee Canyon will put $250,000 over the next five years into UNLV research about the rare butterflies. They’re blue-gray in color, less than an inch long and only live in the Spring Mountains.