Son of Philadelphia police officer shot multiple times in apparent robbery in North Philadelphia, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A 23-year-old man who died in an apparent robbery at Broad and Allegheny on Monday morning is the son of a Philadelphia police officer. The shooting happened at the corner of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around 4:38 a.m. Monday.

An alert went out to Temple University students about the shooting, telling them to use caution.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner in a Monday afternoon press conference, the 23-year-old victim was shot nine times, with eight of those being shots to the back.

“We believe it was the result of a robbery. There is video. The case is still being investigated as you can imagine. The police are out there looking for video now,” Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.

The District Attorney’s office says the victim was home from school when he was shot.

Authorities did not identify the victim or what school he attended. Investigators are looking at video from the incident.

He later died at the hospital.

There have been no arrests.

