Police: 6 found dead in home on Milwaukee’s north side were killed by gunfire

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A horrific discovery on Milwaukee’s north side. Six people were found dead inside a home near 21st and Wright on Sunday, Jan. 23, and police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Police on Monday, Jan. 24, said the victims — five men and one woman — appeared to have died by gunfire.

“The motive and the information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now,” said Assistant Chief Paul Formolo, with the Milwaukee Police Department.

District three police officers were called by concerned residents to do a welfare check when the victims were found.

Right now, the victim’s names and relations to each other are unknown.

Autopsies are underway Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

