‘Full House’ creator Jeff Franklin lists mansion built on Manson murders plot for $85 million

Jeff Franklin, Hollywood producer and creator of the hit ABC sitcom “Full House,” has put his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $85 million.

Known as the Cielo Estate, the 21,000-square-foot Andalusian-inspired property boasts nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The resort-style grounds feature a 75-yard pool with a trio of waterfalls, two hot tubs, a 35-foot water slide, swim-up bar, grotto, koi pond and a lazy river, the real estate agent’s listing states.

While the listing says the estate, near the secluded neighborhood of Benedict Canyon, showcases “unparalleled luxury in the most desirable zip code in the world,” it makes no mention of the property’s sad history.

Built in 1996, the Cielo Estate occupies the plot previously known as 10050 Cielo Drive, where five of the Manson Family cult’s most notorious murders took place.

In 1969, actress Sharon Tate, teenager Steven Parent, Folger coffee heiress Abigail Folger, aspiring writer Wojciech Frykowski and hairstylist Jay Sebring were killed by three members of the cult, who had broken into the property, which was owned by Tate and her film director husband, Roman Polanski.

The murders took place both inside and outside the plot’s original, smaller house, which was demolished in 1994.

Franklin, whose other credits include “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” paid just over $6 million when he bought the unfinished property two decades ago, the Wall Street Journal reports. The 66-year-old star upgraded it significantly with the help of architect Richard Landry.

The Inglewood-born screenwriter told the publication that the connection to the Manson murders was “irrelevant” and “ancient history,” adding: “It’s had absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever.”

The Cielo Estate sale is being handled by brothers Josh and Matt Altman, who are best known for appearing in Bravo! show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

