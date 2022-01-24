Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right to appeal a lower court ruling. The High Court in London on Monday allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the U.S to stand trial on espionage charges. The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago. A district court judge in London rejected a U.S. extradition request just over a year ago on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.