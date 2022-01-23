‘Spider-Man’ comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from ‘Scream’

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony’s superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally. Studio estimates on Sunday say the film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million. Globally, it’s now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World” and “The Lion King.” In second place was “Scream,” which fell about 59% in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales.