Iron Man: Yandle set to tie Jarvis 964 straight games played

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is set to tie retired NHL center Doug Jarvis for the NHL record for consecutive games played. Yandle can match Jarvis in consecutive games played with 964 on Monday against Dallas. Yandle can set the record on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix and he has played 1,073 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. Yandle was 22 when the streak started. He can tie the record in the same game the Flyers can match a franchise record with 12 straight losses.