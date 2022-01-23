Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ actor fired

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The actor playing Harry Potter has been fired from the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” following a complaint by a co-star about his conduct. Producers said Sunday night that after an independent investigation of the incident they decided to terminate the contract of James Snyder. The exact nature of the conduct has not been specified. Snyder did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Producers said in a statement that they received a complaint against Snyder from a female co-star in November and immediately suspended Snyder.