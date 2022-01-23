2 Pakistani fishermen drown, 10 missing after boats sink

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A district official says three boats sank off Pakistan’s coast in stormy weather, drowning at least two fishermen and causing 10 others to go missing. Navy and maritime security vessels rescued another 32 fishermen. The boats sank Saturday in the Arabian Sea near the coastal town of Keti Bunder. A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the help of navy and maritime security boats. The fishing boats were out to sea when weather forced them to return but three boats carrying 44 crewmembers sank in high winds and rough waters.