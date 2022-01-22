UK lawmaker says he’ll go to police with ‘blackmail’ claims

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police. Conservative lawmaker William Wragg says legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to blackmail. Johnson has said he’s “seen no evidence” to support Wragg’s claims. Wragg told the Daily Telegraph he would meet police early next week to discuss his claims of bullying and intimidation. London’s Metropolitan Police force said that “should a criminal offense be reported … it would be considered.” The claims come as Johnson faces a political crisis over allegations that he and staff held lockdown-flouting parties while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions.