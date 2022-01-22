In Kashmir, India batters press freedom — and journalists

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN and SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Journalists in Indian-controlled Kashmir have long contended with threats and found themselves caught between the authorities and rebels. But their situation has gotten dramatically worse since India revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019, throwing Kashmir under a security and communication lockdown. Journalists have been arrested, interrogated and investigated under harsh anti-terror laws. Fearing reprisals, most of the local press has wilted under pressure. Newspaper editorials reflective of the conflict are now largely absent. Rare reports about rights abuses are dismissed as politically motivated. Authorities try to control any narrative seen opposed to the official line that Kashmir is an integral part of India.