Police: Student shot at Maryland school; suspect in custody

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say a student has been shot at a Maryland high school and a suspect is in custody. Montgomery County police tweeted that a male student was shot Friday at Magruder High School in Rockville. Police say the injured student was taken to a hospital. A letter to parents from the school principal said the wounded student was in serious condition. The school was locked down. School officials said in the late afternoon that the school had been deemed safe by authorities and that dismissal would begin. Earlier, television footage had shown numerous squad cars on the scene and officers entering the building.