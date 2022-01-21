Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ singer, has died at 74

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose 1977 record “Bat out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement said. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

No cause of death was shared in the post.

The singer, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, was born in Dallas.

Meat Loaf’s two biggest albums — 1977’s “Bat out of Hell” and the 1993 follow-up “Bat out of Hell II: Back into Hell” — produced numerous hit singles including “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’ll Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Meat Loaf has also appeared in several films, including the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and television shows.

