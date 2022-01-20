Stocks rebound as bond yield rise takes a breather

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Wall Street was on the rebound Thursday as stocks bounced back from the prior session’s losses and Treasury bond yields leveled off from their recent ascent.

All three major indexes were sharply higher in the early afternoon.

The Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.8% around midday, a big reversal from Wednesday’s selloff that led to the index closing in correction territory, defined as a 10% drop from its high.

The drop was an unfortunate signal to investors as big tech earnings season gets going, but the sentiment seems to have turned Thursday.

“The key question on investors’ minds, though, will be whether the tech rout is already behind us after a 10% drop,” Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note to clients. “That will depend on more than just a few stellar earnings reports.”

Netflix is reporting results after the bell Thursday, ahead of more big tech companies next week.

The S&P 500 was up 1.3%, and the Dow rose 1.1%, or some 400 points, around midday.

It’s been a bumpy few days for the market, starting with Tuesday’s steep drop on the back of rising Treasury bond yields and disappointing bank earnings.

The 10-year Treasury yield continues to trade above 1.8% for the first time since before the pandemic, inching up ever so slightly to 1.84% around midday Thursday.

Among the key factors driving the market, aside from earnings, are interest rate expectations and how much the normalization of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is priced in at this point, Erlam added.

The Fed is meeting next week but no immediate changes are expected. The market appears to be pretty much convinced there will be an interest rate hike in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

While the Fed is busy trying to rein in the rampant pandemic-era inflation by normalizing its policies, economic data from Thursday morning painted a muddled picture of the economy.

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, climbing to 286,000, adjusted for seasonal swings. This likely reflects layoffs related to the Omicron variant, as well as seasonal employment changes in the period following the holidays, said economists at Goldman Sachs. In fact, without seasonal adjustments, claims fell last week.

On the flip side, the Philly Fed Index rose more than expected in January.

