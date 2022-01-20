In kids’ book, Sotomayor asks: Whom have you helped today?

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Whom have I helped today?” That’s the question Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor tells kids she asks herself every night before she goes to sleep. Her new children’s book “Just Help!: How to Build a Better World” challenges kids to ask how they will help, too. The book comes out Tuesday and is Sotomayor’s third book for young readers. In the book, children help by sending care packages to American soldiers overseas, recycling plastic bags, cleaning up a park and donating toys to a children’s hospital. Sotomayor says she wants kids not only to help family and friends but also to “think about how to help neighbors and how to help our community.”