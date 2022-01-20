In Georgia, GOP upheaval over elections continues into 2022

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The storm over how Georgia’s elections are run is far from abating. Republicans echoing former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election are making new proposals to change election rules. That’s even after a storm of controversy over a restrictive state law that passed in 2021. Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue on Thursday joined calls for a new state police unit solely to investigate election law violations. Many of the proposals appear unlikely to progress. Gov. Brian Kemp and other key officials have said they’re not interested in big changes to the new law. But they show how ferment over the 2020 elections keeps driving GOP politics.