Fulton County DA requests special grand jury to probe Trump’s election interference

<i>Elsa/Getty Images</i><br/>Former first lady and president of the United States Melania and Donald Trump look on prior to Game Four of the World Series on October 30
By Zachary Cohen and Jason Morris, CNN

A district attorney in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in the state is requesting a special grand jury in an effort to gather information relevant to the probe, according to a letter sent to the court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
