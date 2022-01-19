Longtime California lawmaker moves to ’emeritus’ position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg is moving to an “emeritus” role as he prepares to leave a state Legislature he first joined in 1996. He previously also served as Assembly speaker. Hertzberg is termed out of the Legislature after this year. He announced Tuesday that he will compete, along with other lawmakers, for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Officials said Wednesday that Sen. Mike McGuire will move from assistant majority leader to take Hertzberg’s place. Both are Democrats in a Legislature dominated by that party. Hertzberg, of Van Nuys, has held the chamber’s second highest post for three years.