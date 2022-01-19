Ex-Detroit council member gets 2 years in prison for bribes

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit City Council member who quit after pleading guilty to a bribery scheme has been sentenced to two years in prison. Andre Spivey acknowledged “very poor choices” in accepting $36,000 but still had hoped to get probation. His prison sentence is far below the 40 months recommended by federal prosecutors. Spivey pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting that he and an aide accepted bribes related to oversight of towing. Defense attorney Elliott Hall says Spivey’s influence “never ripened” into actual action at the City Council. But federal Judge Victoria Roberts says the crime was completed when Spivey took the cash.