Wildfire in Texas state park forces home evacuations

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A wildfire has erupted in a Central Texas state park, forcing evacuations of residential areas in the city of Bastrop, the site of a deadly blaze a decade ago. The fire started in Bastrop State Park. The Bastrop Office of Emergency Management posted a wildfire notice just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the Texas Forest Service said the fire had burned more than 300 acres and forced the evacuation of more than 100 homes by Tuesday evening. An advisory by Texas Parks and Wildlife said a prescribed burn had been scheduled for a roadway in the park earlier Tuesday.