Paris Fashion Week: How to watch the Autumn-Winter 2022 menswear shows online

Leah Dolan, CNN

It seemed another round of virtual catwalks was in store for the fashion industry this season, until France eased its coronavirus restrictions just days before the start of the Paris Fashion Week menswear shows on Tuesday.

Now, 17 designers — including Loewe, Rick Owens and Dior Homme — are billed to stage in-person shows during the Autumn-Winter 2022 menswear week, while the remaining 52 labels will show using a mixture of digital streams and physical presentations.

Aside from the promise of a more lively affair (the country is opening its borders again to British travelers after implementing restrictions before Christmas) there are likely to be moments of reflection.

Notably, it will be Louis Vuitton’s first Paris fashion week without its director of menswear, Virgil Abloh, who died November 2021 at 41 years old after a private battle with cancer. Louis Vuitton honored Abloh with a final show in Miami at the end of last year, and is scheduled to host two events and a live stream on Thursday.

Much interest surrounds Japanese label Kenzo this month, too. The collection revealed this Friday will be the first since the brand appointed streetwear visionary Nigo as artistic director.

Scroll down to watch the livestreamed show as they happen.

Top image: Details at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show in Paris for Spring-Summer 2022.

