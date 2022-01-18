Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:46 PM
Published 7:44 PM

Monterey County Jail gets a new deputy for jail’s Medication Assisted Treatment Program

Monterey County Sheriff

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County jail is getting a new deputy to help inmates suffering from substance abuse.

The Board of Supervisors approved funding for a deputy position at a Medication Assisted Treatment Program (MAT) in the County Jail. MAT program along with Monterey Count Behavioral Heath are community based organizations that provide treatment options for those in custody that suffer from substance abuse.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director for Telemund23.com and KION546.com

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content