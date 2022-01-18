Monterey County Jail gets a new deputy for jail’s Medication Assisted Treatment Program
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County jail is getting a new deputy to help inmates suffering from substance abuse.
The Board of Supervisors approved funding for a deputy position at a Medication Assisted Treatment Program (MAT) in the County Jail. MAT program along with Monterey Count Behavioral Heath are community based organizations that provide treatment options for those in custody that suffer from substance abuse.
