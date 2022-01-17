Skip to Content
Fans hit movie theaters to honor Betty White and take to social media

<i>Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images</i><br/>Betty White
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) On Monday in honor of Betty White and what would have been her 100th birthday movie theater’s across the county are showing the documentary “Betty White: 100 Years Young.”

Fans arrived at the Cinemark Monterey 13 at the Del Monte Center to listen to White's final words from the comedian's Brentwood home.

Part of the reason people on the peninsula said they loved her is because of her Central Coast connection and her love of animals.

According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium White, was "mad about the sea otter rehabilitation program.

