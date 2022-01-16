MLK Jr. Day 2022: What’s open and closed

By ramishah maruf

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, is a national holiday — which means some institutions and businesses may be closed.

The national holiday observes the birthday of civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.,who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.

You can expect government agencies, banks and some retailers and corporate offices to be closed.

Postal services

United States Postal service will be closed on Monday, so there will be deliveries of US residential or business mail, unless it was sent Priority Mail Express. Other delivery services will be open, including UPS and FedEx albeit with modified service for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy.

Retail

Big retailers like Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and major grocery stores will stay open Monday, as will most national restaurant chains. Hours may differ with local stores and restaurants, so make sure to check.

The Covid-19 surge and short staffing may have some retailers operating on revised or shortened hours. Macy’s, for example, has reduced its hours for the rest of January.

Financial services

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed on MLK Jr. Day. Same goes for most banks, which follow the calendar for the Federal Reserve. ATMs and online banking services will be available to access.

Government agencies

Non-essential government offices such as the DMV and state and federal courthouses will be closed Monday. So will many public libraries and city offices. Be sure to check ahead for local guidelines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.