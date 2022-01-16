Kristoffersen leads first run of World Cup slalom at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen has made good use of his No. 1 draw in the start list to lead a slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup. Kristoffersen is a two-time winner at Wengen and raced down the smoothest snow surface 0.11 seconds faster than Austrian Manuel Feller. World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag was third fastest. He has 0.58 to make up on his Norway teammate in the second run in the afternoon. Kristoffersen is a specialist at Wengen with six straight top-4 finishes since 2015.