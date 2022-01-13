Nude baby on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ refiles dismissed lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who as a 4-month-old appeared nude on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s album “Nevermind” has filed a new version of his lawsuit alleging the image is child pornography. A federal judge had dismissed Spencer Elden’s lawsuit after a missed deadline, but gave him permission to file an amended version. The new complaint includes a declaration from the album’s graphic designer that Elden’s lawyers argue demonstrates that the band and Geffen Records deliberately sought to display Elden’s penis and exploit the image for commercial gain. Nirvana’s lawyers say the lawsuit is not serious on its face.