Novak Djokovic has Australian visa revoked again, putting him at risk of deportation

By Helen Regan and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Novak Djokovic‘s Australian visa has been revoked for a second time, all but ending the ambitions of the world’s number one male tennis player to contest the Australian Open and win a record 21st grand slam.

Immigration minister Alex Hawke announced the decision in a statement on Friday, after days of deliberation about whether to eject the Serbian star from the country.

It is unclear whether Australia will move to deport Djokovic as the decision can still be challenged by his legal team.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” the statement said.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic. The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The decision comes four days after a judge ruled that Australian Border Force (ABF) officers had been “unreasonable” when they canceled his initial visa to enter Australia on his arrival in the country on January 5. The judge ordered Djokovic be freed from immigration detention within 30 minutes.

Friday’s decision is the latest twist in a saga that has garnered global headlines and put Australia’s Covid and immigration policies under scrutiny.

Under current Australian laws, all international arrivals are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 — which Djokovic is not — unless they have a medical exemption.

Djokovic said he was under the impression he could enter because two independent panels had granted him an exemption on the grounds that he had been infected with Covid-19 in December. The government argued that a previous infection didn’t stop him from being vaccinated.

Despite Monday’s ruling, the immigration minister retained ministerial power to personally intervene in the case and ultimately had the final say as to whether Djokovic would be allowed to stay, though his decision can be appealed.

