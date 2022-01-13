Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has begun a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters. Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those slated to get the shots at hospitals and clinics. Government officials including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday. Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodians to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to ensure their families and communities are safe from COVID-19. A campaign to have people get their third jabs is still ongoing.