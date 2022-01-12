Two people in jail after car chase in stolen vehicle

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Two of three suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Watsonville for stealing a car and assaulting the owner.

Monday night, a 17-year-old girl convinced the owner of a black Infiniti G35 to give her a ride to a parking lot on Penny Lane, when two men pulled a knife on the owner, Watsonville Police said. They started beating him and tried to stab him, before they managed to steel the car, according to the police.

The 19-year-old victim managed to run to a nearby business for help, police said. After alerting local law enforcement agencies, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to stop a black Infinity on Highway 1 on Soquel, but sped off, which led them on a high-speed chase into Santa Clara County. California Highway Patrol took over, but lost the car near Palo Alto.

Tuesday afternoon, a detective from Monterey County Multi-Agency Detail for Combating Auto Theft (MADCAT) was driving through Watsonville when he spotted the stolen black Infiniti and alerted Watsonville Police.

Watsonville Police said they attempted to stop the car on Freedom Boulevard, but the driver -- the 17-year-old female suspect-- led them on another chase until she crashed into a parked car on Arthur Road.

The teen driver and her passenger -- 18-year-old from Soledad -- were arrested and now face several felony charges including carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are currently working to identify the last suspect involved in this case.