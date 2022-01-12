‘She’s amazing’: World War II veteran turns 103 in Black Mountain

By WLOS Staff

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A small crowd gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday” and clap for a World War II veteran who turned 103 years old Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Black Mountain.

Bernice Liverette, now 103, served as medical transportation in the U.S. Army and married Buford Liverette in 1947 after he was discharged from the Navy.

They moved to North Carolina and had two children, and now have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The North Carolina Veterans Home helped the family celebrate the big occasion Wednesday.

“I’m just kind of in a daze; it’s wonderful,” Liverette said. “It’s just something that happened that’s never been before, you know, and it really is overwhelming.”

“She’s amazing because she knows so much and she still has her mind about her,” said Aliesa Bowman, Liverette’s daughter. “We can communicate and she just does very well for 103.”

Bowman told News 13 that family and cooking are important to Bernice.

