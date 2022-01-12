Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County Fire test out their new toy to cut down fire risks

Santa Cruz County Fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz County Fire was seen trying out their new Green Climber Masticator, used to reduce fuel in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

It's part of a cooperative effort between Santa Cruz County Fire and Cal Fire CZU to cut down on fire risks.

