Santa Cruz County Fire test out their new toy to cut down fire risks
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz County Fire was seen trying out their new Green Climber Masticator, used to reduce fuel in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
It's part of a cooperative effort between Santa Cruz County Fire and Cal Fire CZU to cut down on fire risks.
Check out this new beauty! It's a Green Climber Masticator bought by Santa Cruz County Fire (CZU) for fuels reduction projects in Santa Cruz Mountains. This is cooperative effort between Santa Cruz County Fire & CAL FIRE. We're implementing new products to cut down on fire risk. pic.twitter.com/l0gUilX4js— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 12, 2022
