Monterey County discuss banning single-use e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to request the Health Department create an ordinance on Jan. 25 banning flavored tobacco products and single-use e-cigarettes in unincorporated Monterey County.

The board will also discuss whether or not to ban re-usable e cigarettes in the same area.

According to the California Student Tobacco Survey from 2019 to 2020, flavored e cigarettes are the most common tobacco product with 91.6% of high school tobacco users reported using flavored tobacco products.

