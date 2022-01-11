‘Jeopardy!’ champ’s parents sue hospital after his death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parents of a five-time champion on the game show “Jeopardy!” are accusing a Las Vegas-area hospital where he underwent abdominal surgery of causing his death in February 2021. Brayden Smith was one of the last “Jeopardy!” contestants to appear with host Alex Trebek before Trebek died in November 2020. Smith died at age 24. His parents filed a lawsuit Monday in Nevada state court against St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus in Henderson, hospital corporation Dignity Health, and several doctors and nurses. It alleges negligence and medical malpractice and seeks unspecified monetary damages greater than $15,000. Dignity Health said Tuesday it was reviewing the case but doesn’t comment on litigation.