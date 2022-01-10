Smith predicts ‘better days’ for Falcons after 7-10 finish

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have made dramatic progress in close games. The next challenge is to create more winning finishes. The Falcons capped their fourth consecutive losing season with Sunday’s 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. First-year coach Arthur Smith didn’t realize his goal of taking Atlanta to its first playoff berth since 2017. He said the Falcons’ future is promising. It seems likely the immediate future includes quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be 37 next season. Ryan says he wants to return. His potential $48.7 million cap hit in 2022 makes it extremely difficult for the team to seriously consider any options.