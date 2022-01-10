Monterey man found guilty of 12 counts of child molestation and sexual battery

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County jury found 38-year-old Anthony Castillo guilty of child molestation and sexual batter on Friday, Jan. 7.

A victim, who was 14-years-old at the time, reported Castillo had molested her many times over 5 years, according to the Monterey District Attorney's Office. Castillo was a close family friends, and the victim said she waited to report him because she said she loved Castillo and was embarrassed.

Castillo was arrested in February 2020 after a juvenile reported he abused their mother, according to Salinas Police. He was charged with kidnapping, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Castillo will be sentenced on Feb. 4. He faces up to 14 years and 8 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life. He was found guilty of three counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14, four counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child 14 or 15, and five counts of sexual battery.