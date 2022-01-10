Harlem Globetrotters returning to Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz Warriors announced that the Harlem Globetrotters will once again be bringing their one-of-a-kind family experience to the Kaiser Permanente Arena!

The team is expected to perform on Feb. 23, bringing their signature, trick shots, comedy and un-rivaled fan interaction.

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters 2022 Tour are available now, starting at $18. Fans are encouraged to take part in an exclusive Warriors Insider pre-sale before tickets are available to the general public. Click here to sign up or by calling 831-713-4400.

The Harlem Globetrotters are world-famous, showcasing their talents in 124 counties across the globe since they were founded in 1926. If you're familiar with the jump shot, slam dunk, or the half-court hook shot, they were all made popular by the basketball entertainers.